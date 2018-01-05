WATCH LIVE: 4 dead in Iroquois St. house fire

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Baton Rouge that left at least four people dead early Friday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called out to the house fire on Iroquois Street near North 38th Street around 4:15 a.m.

Curt Monte with BRFD said four people are dead as a result of the fire. He has not yet confirmed their ages. He added two other victims were taken to the hospital. According to Monte, a 19-year-old and a 5-year-old are listed in critical condition.

Neighbors also said five children live in the home. They added a friend was sleeping over at the home, woke up on fire, then ran to a neighbor's house to call 911.

Fire keeps reigniting. Look for the flames at the top of the video pic.twitter.com/90jIJOcIj9 — Liz Koh (@lizkohWAFB) January 5, 2018

The Baton Rouge Police Department is also on the scene.

Iroquois Street from North 38th Street is currently closed.

A total of 10 people have now died in the area in house fires this week.

