4 dead, 2 critical after early morning house fire

Multiple agencies are investigating a fire that left four dead and sent two others to the hospital. (Source: WAFB)

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Baton Rouge that left at least four people dead early Friday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called out to the house fire on Iroquois Street near North 38th Street around 4:15 a.m.

Curt Monte with BRFD said four people are dead as a result of the fire. He has not yet confirmed their ages.

He added two other victims were taken to the hospital. According to Monte, a 19-year-old and a 5-year-old are listed in critical condition. Officials said the main goal is to get them breathing on their own.

"It's just heartbreaking; family members are coming on scene and firefighters are heartbroken," Monte said. "It's unprecedented what we've seen since the first of the year. It's a time this community needs to come together. We need prayers for this family. I believe we need prayers for our community. We need prayers for our firefighters. It's just part of the job you just hate to face."

Neighbors also said five children live in the home. They added a friend was sleeping over at the home, woke up on fire, then ran to a neighbor's house to call 911.

Iroquois Street from North 38th Street is currently closed. Several agencies remain on the scene to assist in the investigation.

A total of 10 people have now died in the area in house fires this week.

Louisiana Fire Marshal Butch Browning is also encouraging people who need them to get smoke detectors installed for free INSTANTLY. He said as soon as you make a request, an agency will go to your home to install one for you ASAP.

Click here to request a free smoke detector

