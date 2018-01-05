Three children reportedly stabbed Thursday night

Three children were stabbed and transported to the hospital late Thursday night, according to sources at the scene.

Police and paramedics responded to the 3300 block of Myrtle Grove Dr. just after 11pm. That's just off Anselmo Lane.

Witnesses say three children were transported, but their condition is unknown.

Our crew at the scene reports a man was also transported with injuries after initially being handcuffed, but it is not clear how he is involved in the case.

We have reached out to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for more information, but they say the investigation is too early to give additional details.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.