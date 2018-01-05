Man stabs his 3 children and wife, then stabs himself

Three children and a woman were stabbed and taken to a hospital late Thursday night, according to investigators.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reports it happened just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, January 4 on Myrtle Grove Drive, which is just behind the Renaissance Hotel on Bluebonnet Boulevard.

According to the report, homicide detectives were called out to the home on Myrtle Grove Drive in reference to a stabbing investigation. Deputies who arrived on scene reportedly found the wife and her three children, ages 18-months, 9-years, and 10-years-old, suffering from multiple stab wounds. After getting the victims to safety, deputies found the suspect, later identified as Dung Tran, 29, grasping a pair of bloody scissors.

Casey Rayborn Hicks, a spokeswoman with EBRSO, says Tran allegedly stabbed himself after he saw the victims running away. He is currently in the hospital in the custody of EBRSO. He is expected to survive, according to officials.

After being arrested, Tran reportedly admitted to officials he stabbed his wife and three children. He reportedly said he was stabbing them intentionally with the intent to kill them. He also reportedly admitting to stabbing himself afterwards.

The wife and the 18-month-old child were still in the hospital at the time of this report due to the severity of their injuries.

Officials also note a portion of the incident was captured on video thanks to surveillance footage from a neighboring house.

When Tran is released from the hospital, he will be charged as follows:

Attempted first degree murder (4 counts)

Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment (4 counts)

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.