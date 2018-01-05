3 children reportedly stabbed in Baton Rouge

Three children were stabbed and taken to the hospital late Thursday night, according to sources at the scene.

Police and paramedics responded to Myrtle Grove Driver, which is off Anselmo Lane near Bluebonnet Boulevard, just after 11 p.m.

Witnesses said three children were transported, but their conditions are unknown.

Our crew at the scene reported a man was also taken to the hospital with injuries after initially being handcuffed, but it is not clear how he is involved in the case.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it is too early in the investigation to give additional details.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.