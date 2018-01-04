Cane Land Distilling Company hosting fundraiser for Deputy Nick Tullier

The Cane Land Distilling Company will host a fundraiser for Deputy Nick Tullier on Saturday, January 6.

The event will raise money for Tullier, who was injured in an ambush attack on law enforcement officers on July 17, 2016. Since then, his medical bills have been mounting, but he is still fighting on the road to recovery.

Tickets for the event are $25 each and donations go to Nick Tullier. Participants will be able to write words of encouragement that will be put in a book and given to Tullier. Organizers say there will also be a raffle and t-shirt sale.

Live music will be provided by The Drew Danzy Band and food will be provided by Barbosa BBQ. Twenty percent of the proceeds from drink purchases will go to the Tullier family.

The fundraiser is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. on January 6 at Cane Land Distilling Company, located at 760 Saint Philip St. in downtown Baton Rouge.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

