More U.S. women obese before pregnancy, experts sound the alarm

Stem cell transplants could offer new hope for people with a severe form of scleroderma -- a debilitating and deadly condition that affects the immune system, a new study suggests.More >>
Taking folic acid and multivitamins during pregnancy could reduce your child's risk of autism, a new study suggests.More >>
Prepregnancy weights continue to rise in the United States, with less than half of women at a healthy size before conception, U.S. health officials report.More >>
Exercising with a buddy can give you both mental and fitness boosts.More >>
Developers of a new patch hope to eliminate a big barrier in type 2 diabetes treatment -- painful finger-sticks and injections.More >>
When is a carrot not just a carrot? When it's a "twisted citrus-glazed carrot."More >>
