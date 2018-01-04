WANTED: Thieves' vehicle breaks down in victim's driveway after robbery

The suspects' vehicle broke down in the victim's driveway before they were able to get away (Source: LPSO)

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects who they say broke into a home in Walker and stole numerous items. However, it wasn't a quick getaway. The suspects' vehicle broke down in the victim's driveway before they were able to get away.

LPSO officials say the robbery happened on January 3 in Walker. They say two unidentified black males broke into a home off Meadow Crossing Drive and took Tvs, computers, and jewelry, among other items.

Officials say the suspects' vehicle, a gray GMC Yukon, broke down in the victim's driveway, however, they were able to get the vehicle started back up again before the homeowner returned.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

