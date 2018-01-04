Deputies arrest burglary suspects whose SUV broke down in victim's driveway

The suspects' vehicle broke down in the victim's driveway before they were able to get away (Source: LPSO)

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office say they arrested the two suspects whose SUV broke down during an alleged burglary earlier this month.

Derrick Jones, 18, and Donald Jones, 26, both of Baton Rouge, face charges of simple burglary and illegal possession of stolen things in connection with the Jan. 3 incident after investigators found stolen property during a search of their home. They were both arrested on Jan. 24.

The Jones brothers are accused of breaking into a home off Meadow Crossing Drive in Walker and stealing TVs, computers, jewelry and other items. When the two men tried to leave the scene in a gray GMC Yukon, it broke down in the victims’ driveway, according to the sheriff’s office. The pair were eventually able to start the vehicle before the victim returned home.

Deputies say the SUV that broke down was stolen out of Baton Rouge. Derrick and Donald Jones are also believed to be connected to other crimes in the Baton Rouge area.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.