3-year-old finds stolen gun in yard, accidentally shoots self; no charges to be filed

A 3-year-old was brought to a local hospital Thursday evening with an apparent gunshot wound, say officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The incident reportedly happened in the 900 block of N 31st Street near Fuqua Street around 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 4. The child was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

A spokesperson with BRPD says the child sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the lower leg.

It has been determined that the wound was accidental, and self-inflicted. It was however discovered that the firearm was stolen. Officials also say the incident happened outside the home in the yard.

BRPD officials also say no one will be charged in connection with the incident. The child found the gun outside the home, and they say there is no evidence that any of the adults in the home ever had possession of the stolen weapon.

