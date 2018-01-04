3-year-old accidentally shoots self with stolen gun

A 3-year-old was brought to a local hospital Thursday evening with an apparent gunshot wound, say officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The incident reportedly happened in the 900 block of N 31st Street near Fuqua Street around 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 4. The child was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

A spokesperson with BRPD says the child sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the lower leg.

It has been determined that the wound was accidental, and self-inflicted. It was however discovered that the firearm was stolen. Officials also say the incident happened outside the home in the yard.

The investigation is ongoing.

