Southern University Athletics raises overall GPA above a 3.0 last fall

Information provided by Southern U Athletics
Southern University Athletics recognized 160 student-athletes who earned at or above a 3.0 grade-point average (GPA), as well as 28 student-athletes who received diplomas at the conclusion of the Fall 2017 semester.
SU posted impressive honor roll numbers in football (53 student-athletes), baseball (26), soccer (16), softball (10), volleyball (10), bowling (6), and women’s tennis (4).
More than half of football's 105-man roster logged a 3.0 GPA or better this fall, while volleyball and softball placed 80 percent; baseball, softball, soccer and tennis at 70 percent; followed by women's bowling, women’s cross-country, and men’s cross country at 60 percent respectively. Of the 290 student-athletes, 160 (55 percent) achieved a 3.0 GPA this fall. The cumulative departmental GPA of all student-athletes was a 3.05, and it marked the first semester in recorded history it was above 3.0.
“It is fitting that, following a banner year with regard to APR, our student-athletes have continued that positive momentum by reaching even greater heights scholastically. This cohort of student-athletes continues to shape the narrative of academic excellence within Southern Athletics and are to be commended. This semester’s achievements and the number of seniors that have graduated is also a testament to our academic staff, the faculty, and the coaches who place academic success at the forefront of the college athletics experience,” said Executive Associate Athletic Director Trayvean Scott.
41 Jaguars and Lady Jaguars made the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll by posting 3.5 or above Grade Point Averages this fall including volleyball’s Vaterra Calais, Paige Hall, Troi Jefferson, Holaimona Johnson, Shelby Jolly, Imani Litz, and Princess Stark; Women’s Track & Field’s Paizley Armstrong and Ambrosia Williams; Women’s Tennis’ Nicki Neal; Softball’s Sydney Andrews, Jaslyn Perrodin, and Adriane Roberson; Soccer’s Khadijah Ahmad, Nasheka Doyley, Abby Farias, Desirae George-McCool, Kendra Lewis, Jessica Persico, and Nickesha Williamson; Bowling’s Brielle Dean, Amber Perez, and Morgan Zachmeyer; Men’s Track and Field’s Derrick Garner; Baseball’s Markalyon Boyd, Justin Freeman, Jacob Juge, Tyler LaPorte, Franky Montesino, Tyler Robinson, Tristan Rojas, Wayne Templet, and Ashanti Wheatley; Football’s Ki-Jana Curtis, Herbert Edwards, Benjamin Harris, Elijah Jordan, David Kennerson, Maverick May, Skyler Prol, Deaelon Richardson, and Terrance Simon.
Student-Athletes who posted perfect GPA’s include: Volleyball’s Mariah Clayton; Women’s Tennis’ Rufaro Chirewa; Soccer’s Chloe Sims, Brianna Thomas, and Tiffany White; Bowling’s Colleen Cheramie; Women’s Basketball’s Rishonti Cowart; Men’s Track and Field’s Wallace Smith; and Football’s Danny Johnson.
Additionally, 28 student-athletes received Baccalaureate degrees during the Fall commencement exercises highlighted by Volleyball Student-Athlete and team captain, Mariah Clayton who was honored as a Magna Cum Laude graduate and student-marshal for the Nelson Mandela College of Government and Social Sciences.
“I am so proud of these young men and women," said Director of Athletics Roman Banks. "They have responded to the challenge of being champions in the classroom. To be able to say that over half of our student-athletes are Dean’s List or above is one of the greatest things an athletics administrator can say. We are proud of the way our student-athletes continue to represent our great institution both on and off the field."
Fall 2017 Highlights
Fall 2017 Graduates
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.