Southern University Athletics raises overall GPA above a 3.0 last fall

Information provided by Southern U Athletics

Southern University Athletics recognized 160 student-athletes who earned at or above a 3.0 grade-point average (GPA), as well as 28 student-athletes who received diplomas at the conclusion of the Fall 2017 semester.

SU posted impressive honor roll numbers in football (53 student-athletes), baseball (26), soccer (16), softball (10), volleyball (10), bowling (6), and women’s tennis (4).

More than half of football's 105-man roster logged a 3.0 GPA or better this fall, while volleyball and softball placed 80 percent; baseball, softball, soccer and tennis at 70 percent; followed by women's bowling, women’s cross-country, and men’s cross country at 60 percent respectively. Of the 290 student-athletes, 160 (55 percent) achieved a 3.0 GPA this fall. The cumulative departmental GPA of all student-athletes was a 3.05, and it marked the first semester in recorded history it was above 3.0.

“It is fitting that, following a banner year with regard to APR, our student-athletes have continued that positive momentum by reaching even greater heights scholastically. This cohort of student-athletes continues to shape the narrative of academic excellence within Southern Athletics and are to be commended. This semester’s achievements and the number of seniors that have graduated is also a testament to our academic staff, the faculty, and the coaches who place academic success at the forefront of the college athletics experience,” said Executive Associate Athletic Director Trayvean Scott.

41 Jaguars and Lady Jaguars made the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll by posting 3.5 or above Grade Point Averages this fall including volleyball’s Vaterra Calais, Paige Hall, Troi Jefferson, Holaimona Johnson, Shelby Jolly, Imani Litz, and Princess Stark; Women’s Track & Field’s Paizley Armstrong and Ambrosia Williams; Women’s Tennis’ Nicki Neal; Softball’s Sydney Andrews, Jaslyn Perrodin, and Adriane Roberson; Soccer’s Khadijah Ahmad, Nasheka Doyley, Abby Farias, Desirae George-McCool, Kendra Lewis, Jessica Persico, and Nickesha Williamson; Bowling’s Brielle Dean, Amber Perez, and Morgan Zachmeyer; Men’s Track and Field’s Derrick Garner; Baseball’s Markalyon Boyd, Justin Freeman, Jacob Juge, Tyler LaPorte, Franky Montesino, Tyler Robinson, Tristan Rojas, Wayne Templet, and Ashanti Wheatley; Football’s Ki-Jana Curtis, Herbert Edwards, Benjamin Harris, Elijah Jordan, David Kennerson, Maverick May, Skyler Prol, Deaelon Richardson, and Terrance Simon.

Student-Athletes who posted perfect GPA’s include: Volleyball’s Mariah Clayton; Women’s Tennis’ Rufaro Chirewa; Soccer’s Chloe Sims, Brianna Thomas, and Tiffany White; Bowling’s Colleen Cheramie; Women’s Basketball’s Rishonti Cowart; Men’s Track and Field’s Wallace Smith; and Football’s Danny Johnson.

Additionally, 28 student-athletes received Baccalaureate degrees during the Fall commencement exercises highlighted by Volleyball Student-Athlete and team captain, Mariah Clayton who was honored as a Magna Cum Laude graduate and student-marshal for the Nelson Mandela College of Government and Social Sciences.



“I am so proud of these young men and women," said Director of Athletics Roman Banks. "They have responded to the challenge of being champions in the classroom. To be able to say that over half of our student-athletes are Dean’s List or above is one of the greatest things an athletics administrator can say. We are proud of the way our student-athletes continue to represent our great institution both on and off the field."

Fall 2017 Highlights

Baseball 3.0 team GPA. 26 baseball student-athletes made Dean’s list with nine making the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

Bowling 3.29 team GPA. 60% the roster made Dean’s list honor roll, with three making the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.

Football 53 of the 105-man roster earned a 3.00 or higher, with nine football student-athletes making the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll. Senior Danny Johnson posted a perfect 4.0 GPA for the Fall 2017 semester.

Men’s Track & Field 6 student-athletes made the Dean’s list led by Freshman Wallace Smith, who posted a perfect 4.0 GPA for the Fall 2017 semester.

Soccer 3.20 team GPA. 70% made the Dean’s list Honor Roll or above with Chloe Sims, Brianna Thomas, and Tiffany White all posting perfect 4.0 GPAs for the Fall 2017 semester.

Tennis 3.32 team GPA. 9th consecutive semester above 3.0; 70% made the Dean’s list Honor Roll or above led by Rufaro Chirewa who posted a perfect 4.0 GPA for the Fall 2017 semester.

Volleyball 3.28 team GPA. 5th consecutive semester above 3.0; 80% on Dean’s list, with seven volleyball student-athletes making the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll led by Senior Mariah Clayton who posted a perfect 4.0 GPA.



Fall 2017 Graduates