St. Mary Parish closes number of schools due to low water pressure, broken water lines

Several schools in St. Mary Parish will be closed on Friday, January 5 due to low water pressure and broken water lines.

Superintendent of St. Mary Parish Schools Leonard Armato announced Thursday the following schools will be closed:

B. Edward Boudreaux Middle

Franklin High

Franklin Jr. High

Foster Elementary

LaGrange Elementary

Raintree Elementary

West St. Mary High

These are the only school closures announced at this time.

