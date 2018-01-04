St. Mary Parish closes number of schools due to low water pressu - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

St. Mary Parish closes number of schools due to low water pressure, broken water lines

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
ST. MARY PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Several schools in St. Mary Parish will be closed on Friday, January 5 due to low water pressure and broken water lines.

Superintendent of St. Mary Parish Schools Leonard Armato announced Thursday the following schools will be closed:

  • B. Edward Boudreaux Middle
  • Franklin High
  • Franklin Jr. High
  • Foster Elementary
  • LaGrange Elementary
  • Raintree Elementary
  • West St. Mary High

These are the only school closures announced at this time.

