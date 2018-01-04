One more hard freeze on the way, then temps expected to warm up a bit

Plan for one more hard freeze Thursday night and into Friday morning with clear skies allowing temperatures to drop into the low to mid 20s for the Red Stick by Friday’s sunrise.

However, there is some welcomed news. Friday will be the last of the hard freezes, although we still have one more freeze on the way for Saturday morning.

Plan for mainly clear skies through the day on Friday with sunshine taking capital area temperatures up to 50° or more for the afternoon. Lows for Saturday morning will slip into the upper 20s for the Red Stick, so the Saturday morning freeze will be neither as intense nor as long-lasting as our freezes this week. Temperatures on Saturday will climb into the mid to upper 50s for the afternoon under fair to partly cloudy skies.

Sunday’s temperatures will be close to normal for this time of year with a morning start near 40° and an afternoon high in the low 60s. However, you want to have the umbrella nearby for Sunday afternoon and evening as scattered showers ahead of our next cold front roll into the area. Heading into Sunday night, the rain could be accompanied by a few thunderstorms too, although we do not anticipate anything severe.

Rain is likely for Monday, especially during the morning. The First Alert Forecast has rain chances set at 80 percent for the day. We do believe that the rains will be tapering off through the day, but at this stage, we are not ready to say it will be dry Monday afternoon. Temperatures on Monday will start out in the low to mid 50s with an afternoon high in the low 60s. That will feel downright warm compared to what we have endured for most of this week!

A cold front from the northwest will deliver the Sunday/Monday rains. Thankfully, the air behind that cold front won’t be “cold” at all. In fact, the First Alert Forecast has highs only dropping into the upper 50s for Tuesday and back into the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday.

And so, after this week’s run of bitterly cold arctic air, it looks like we get to say goodbye to freezing temperatures for at least another seven days or more.

