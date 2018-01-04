The Latest: Storm brings coastal flooding to New England

(Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP). Kathleen McCullough stays ahead of the snowstorm by shoveling her driveway on Central Street in Foxboro, Mass., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.

(Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP). A man crosses Melville Street in Pittsfield, Mass., during heavy snowfall, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Snow is expected to give way to frigid temperatures for the next few days.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Cole Daly of Florida walks along the shore during a winter snowstorm in Atlantic City, N.J., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). A plow tuck rolls by as Orlando Igmat, of New Milford, N.J., waits for a tow truck to pull his vehicle off a snowbank after skidding off the Garden State Parkway on his way to work during a snowstorm, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). A woman walks through the snow and wind as she makes her way to the train station in Hoboken, N.J., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Residents across a huge swath of the U.S. awakened Thursday to the beginnings of a massive winter storm e...

The Latest on massive winter storm in the Northeastern U.S. (all times EST):

7 p.m.

The hurricane-force storm that roared up the East Coast, dumping as much as 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow from the Carolinas to Maine, also has unleashed record flooding.

The Republican governor of Massachusetts told reporters Thursday that the flooding resulting from a "historic high tide" led to the deployment of a number of National Guard high-water rescue vehicles to help stranded residents and vehicles.

Gov. Charlie Baker says weather officials believe Massachusetts experienced the highest high tide on record in the state.

Maine has seen the most tidal flooding in 40 years. The high tide in Portland on Thursday was 13.79 feet, nearly reaching the 14.17 foot mark reported during the Blizzard of 1978.

New Hampshire's Seacoast area saw flooding in streets and people's basements.

___

6:15 p.m.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo (ray-MAHN'-doh) is urging people to stay off the roads during a massive storm in the Northeast and says tractor-trailer trucks are still banned from her state's roads.

The Democratic governor expects to lift the truck ban at 9 p.m. Thursday. She says trucks are obeying it for the most part.

Raimondo says local roads are worse than state roads. She says plows were sidelined in Narragansett because of poor visibility but are now back on the roadways.

Philadelphia offices and schools are being closed in an effort to keep drivers off icy roads.

The massive storm roared into the East Coast on Thursday, dumping as much as 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow from the Carolinas to Maine and unleashing hurricane-force winds.

Massachusetts was hit with more than 22,000 power outages.

___

5:30 p.m.

A man driving a pickup truck home from work on an icy South Carolina interstate has slid off the roadway, hit some trees and been killed.

Arther Cumbie Jr. is the state's first storm-related death from Wednesday's ice and snow.

Kershaw County coroner David West says Cumbie was driving at or below the speed limit Wednesday afternoon when his truck left Interstate 20. He says witnesses tell investigators Cumbie's truck started sliding on the ice and snow and he lost control.

West says Cumbie was wearing a seatbelt but died from head injuries.

The massive storm roared into the East Coast on Thursday, dumping as much as 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow from the Carolinas to Maine and unleashing hurricane-force winds.

___

5 p.m.

More than 100,000 customers lost power in the winter storm that's blanketed the East Coast with heavy snow and hurricane-force winds.

In the New England states, Massachusetts was hit with more than 22,000 outages Thursday afternoon. Scattered power outages were reported in New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Maine reported 4,400 outages.

About 6,300 customers lost power on Long Island on Thursday afternoon, but crews quickly restored more than 2,000 as of early Thursday evening.

About 1,500 utility customers are without power due to the snow and heavy winds that have swept through New Jersey.

Virginia had a peak of 45,000 outages, with about half restored as of early Thursday afternoon. The Carolinas experienced about 30,000 outages at its peak on Wednesday.

___

4:45 p.m.

Boston's mayor is pleading with drivers to stay off the roads as parts of the city are seeing flooding in unexpected places.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh said Thursday that too many cars are still out on the roads and getting caught up in the rising flood waters and requiring rescues. He says the city's public school will remain closed Friday.

Icy waters from Boston Harbor poured into streets during the afternoon high tide in the city's Seaport District and parts of downtown popular with tourists.

Elsewhere in coastal Massachusetts, the state National Guard helped rescue a woman and her two children from a car in flood waters in Marshfield.

In Newburyport, police said there were evacuations on Plum Island because of flooding and the only road from the mainland was closed.

___

3:30 p.m.

Bostonians are out braving near whiteout conditions as a vicious winter storm pummels the East Coast with heavy snows, hurricane force wind gusts and coastal flooding.

Qizuyu Fan, who hails from a Chinese city near the border with Russia, said Thursday afternoon he wasn't fazed by the tough weather. He says it's nothing compared to what he's had to deal with at home, where temperatures are often well below zero in the winter.

The 21-year-old Boston Children's Hospital research student was out getting groceries but planned to spend a good part of the day playing in the snow.

Across town, Marcus Slaga was hunkered down at a hotel bar in Boston's Seaport District enjoying his third Guinness. The 44-year-old sushi chef's morning flight to Austin, Texas, was cancelled in the whiteout conditions.

___

3 p.m.

Authorities say a passenger is dead after a vehicle couldn't stop at the bottom of a steep, snow-covered hill and slammed into a commuter train on its way to Philadelphia.

Police say the driver of the car was able to escape before the crash Thursday morning in Lower Moreland but the passenger stayed inside as the vehicle crashed through a gate at the railroad crossing. That person was later found by police along the tracks.

A spokeswoman for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority says none of the passengers on board the West Trenton line train were injured. The train was about 20 miles north of downtown Philadelphia.

It happened as a winter storm was blowing snow, icing up roads and causing traffic havoc around the region.

___

2:20 p.m.

A vicious winter storm hitting the East Coast is now bringing hurricane force wind gusts and coastal flooding to Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service says it received reports of a wind gust of 76 mph on Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Thursday and a gust of 75 mph in Wellfleet, on Cape Cod. Winds of 74 mph or higher are considered hurricane force.

Block Island, Rhode Island experience a 61 mph wind gust.

Coastal flooding in Massachusetts, including in Boston, Lynn and Cape Cod, has made roads impassable.

One observer said water had cut through a barrier island in Chatham, flooded up to a condominium complex's doors and caused several cars to float.

Boston firefighters rescued a man who had become trapped in his car in a flooded intersection.

___

2 p.m.

The agency that runs New York City-area airports says all flights have been suspended temporarily at JFK and LaGuardia airports due to wind and whiteout conditions.

At Newark Liberty airport in New Jersey, airlines had cancelled 867 flights as of noon Thursday, 73 percent of normal flight activity.

Two-thirds of all flights at Port Authority of New York and New Jersey airports are canceled.

Passengers are being urged to call their carrier before going to the airports Thursday or later this week and also should not go to the airports unless they have a reservation.

The snowstorm hitting the Northeast is expected to drop 6 to 10 inches of snow in the New York City area.

___

1:25 p.m.

The South is continuing to deal with frigid temperatures as a brutal winter storm batters the Northeast.

In South Florida, it's so cold iguanas are falling from trees.

The National Weather Service in Miami said temperatures dipped below 40 degrees early Thursday. That's chilly enough to immobilize green iguanas common in Miami's suburbs.

In Mississippi, frigid weather is causing water pipes to burst underground in Jackson, the state's largest city. The city has been put under a precautionary boil-water notice and portable toilets were placed outside the state Capitol because some of the toilets won't flush inside.

In South Carolina, parts of Interstate 95 remain closed because of icy patches.

And in Tennessee, officials say the heat is mostly back on at the prison that houses the state's male death row offenders. The facility's heating system failed on Monday.

___

12:35 p.m.

A mail carrier who works in Providence, Rhode Island, is taking the postal service's unofficial creed to heart.

Joseph Rodriquez says snow was slowing down carriers Thursday although he was having a "pretty easy day" as he made his rounds during a storm that could drop 18 inches of snow on the state.

He says it's important to get the mail out, even in blizzard conditions, because he delivers medication and checks.

Rodriquez says the post office had prepared for the weather by making sure carriers didn't have to carry anything extra and by having them start early.

The postal service's unofficial motto is "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed round," but it has been known to cancel service during severe weather.

___

11:40 a.m.

North Carolina authorities say a driver slid off a road in snowy conditions and overturned his vehicle, marking the state's third fatality attributed to a snowstorm sweeping the region.

State Emergency Management spokesman Keith Acree says the man died in Beaufort County around 2 a.m. Thursday.

The man's vehicle slid off the road into a ditch and overturned. Acree says the area had a lot of snow, and authorities determined it was a weather-related death.

Acree identified the man as 29-year-old Joshua Wayne Biddle of Washington, North Carolina.

The Highway Patrol had earlier reported that two men died in a weather-related crash in Moore County on Wednesday night.

__

11:30 a.m.

The Boston Bruins home game against the Florida Panthers has been postponed because of the snowstorm battering New England.

The Boston area could get as much as 18 inches of snow as well as high winds that could lead to power outages from the Thursday storm.

The National Hockey League hasn't announced the date and time of the rescheduled game. Tickets for Thursday's game will be valid for the makeup game.

The Bruins are in second place in the Atlantic Division after going 16-3-2 in their last 21 games. The Panthers had won five consecutive games before losing Tuesday in Minnesota.

___

11:15 a.m.

The snowstorm sweeping up the East Coast is ruining travel plans for many, with thousands of U.S. flights canceled.

Airports in the New York City area and Boston have been particularly hard hit, with more than two-thirds of flights in and out canceled.

The airline-tracking site FlightAware is reporting more than 3,200 canceled flights within, into, or out of the United States on Thursday.

The massive winter storm is sweeping from the Carolinas to Maine, dumping snow along the coast and bringing strong winds.

Linda Heuman and Amy Remensnyder were supposed to fly to Berlin on Thursday, but the flight was canceled. That left them stuck in their home in Providence, Rhode Island. Their plans for the rest of the day were simple: They were going to make some soup and maybe watch a movie.

___

10:30 a.m.

The governor of Massachusetts is warning of possible prolonged power outages resulting from the strong snowstorm that is pummeling the East Coast, to be followed by more severe cold.

Gov. Charlie Baker said during a morning briefing Thursday that emergency officials are prepared to open shelters in southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod, where heavy wet snow and howling wind gusts of 60 mph or higher pose the greatest threat of outages.

The strong winds could also make it difficult, if not impossible, for utility crews to use bucket trucks to quickly restore downed power lines.

In Connecticut, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says more than 100 warming centers are open in 34 towns. Malloy says the state has 634 state plow trucks and 250 contractors working to clear the highways.

___

9:55 a.m.

Two deaths in North Carolina are being blamed on the East Coast snowstorm.

Authorities say two men died during the winter storm Wednesday night when their pickup truck overturned into a creek.

A spokesman for the state Highway Patrol says the truck came to rest on its top while submerged in the creek in Moore County, which is southwest of the Raleigh-Durham area.

Sgt. Michael Baker identified those killed as the driver, 57-year-old Michael Alexander Wilson, and a passenger, 73-year-old Jerry David Wilson. Both were from Bear Creek.

Both men died at the scene.

___

8:05 a.m.

Snow that could pile as high as 18 inches (46 centimeters) in some spots of New England has begun falling.

A light snow started falling in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Hampshire just before dawn Thursday.

Snow is expected to increase after sunrise and peak during the late morning through the afternoon. Rain over Cape Cod and the Islands is likely to change over to snow in the afternoon.

The storm is not just bringing snow but high winds with gusts as high as 75 mph in some spots, which could bring down power lines and cause power outages.

There also is a risk of coastal flooding.

Schools across the region are closed for the day, and governors are urging people to stay off the roads.

___

7:20 a.m.

A state of emergency is in effect on parts of Maryland's Eastern Shore in response to a coastal winter storm.

Gov. Larry Hogan issued the declaration late Wednesday for the Lower Shore, including Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties.

Ankle deep snow and wind gusts approaching 50 mph (80 kph) covered the Ocean City Boardwalk, which was under a blizzard warning Thursday.

Parts of Southern Maryland also reported significant snow accumulations.

Wind restrictions were put in place Thursday on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. The Coast Guard restricted ships from entering the Port of Baltimore.

Numerous school systems closed throughout the state, including in Baltimore City, where the teachers' union called for closures after reporting heating issues in numerous schools.

___

6:50 a.m.

The Hampton Roads region of Virginia is bearing the worst of a winter storm that prompted Gov. Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency.

Dominion Energy reported more than 35,000 customers in southeastern Virginia without power Thursday morning. The Northern Neck region had 635 outages, with no other significant outages in the rest of the state.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel was closed to all traffic early Thursday morning because of the weather conditions which included snow and heavy winds.

Virginia State Police reported that from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday, it received 212 emergency calls for service in its Chesapeake region, which includes Hampton Roads, including 101 crashes. The Richmond region reported 123 calls for service and 72 crashes.

___

6:30 a.m.

State offices are closed throughout Delaware as snowfall accumulates quickly from a coastal winter storm.

The Delaware Department of Transportation reports that accumulations have exceeded six inches (15 centimeters) by early Thursday in parts of Sussex County, Delaware's southernmost county.

State offices were closed Thursday in all three Delaware counties, including the state's Department of Motor Vehicles locations.

DART bus service was suspended in Sussex County.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority suspended operations for its ferry connecting Lewes, Delaware, to Cape May, New Jersey. The authority citing significant ice accumulation in canals along the Delaware Bay, as well as forecasts for heavy winds.

___

6:24 a.m.

Snow and bitter cold are sweeping across parts of Pennsylvania, causing some schools to close or delay opening.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday for Delaware, Philadelphia, eastern Montgomery and lower Bucks counties.

Forecasters say accumulations of 4 to 7 inches (10 to 17 centimeters) are expected. That will be following by biting cold temperatures. The central part of the state is waking to another coating of snow.

The Philadelphia school district and the city's archdiocesan schools are closed.

Amtrak says Keystone Service between Harrisburg and Philadelphia is operating as scheduled.

The region's transportation system says it's operating on a regular weekday schedule. All bus routes with the exception of Route 35 are running.

___

6 a.m.

Wind-whipped snow is slowing the morning commute across New Jersey and forcing many schools to close.

A blizzard warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday along the New Jersey shore and for portions of central and southern New Jersey.

Forecasters say 8 to 12 inches (20 to 30 centimeters) of snow are possible with northerly winds gusting as high as 45 to 55 mph (72 to 80 kph) along the immediate coast causing whiteout conditions.

The strong winds could down trees and power lines.

Road crews are out, but the snow continues to cover the paths that the plows have cleared.

New Jersey has authorized a two-hour delayed opening from normal start times for all non-essential state employees.

___

1:15 a.m.

Residents across a huge swath of the U.S. are hunkering down, waiting out a massive winter storm packing snow, ice and high winds, followed by brutal cold, as it moves up the Eastern Seaboard.

The worst conditions stretch from the Carolinas to Maine, with the Northeast getting the brunt on Thursday.

It already has led to thousands of canceled flights and shuttered schools, as well as fears of outages and flooding.

Officials are urging residents to stay home so crews can clear streets and roads of what could be as much as foot or more of snow in some places. Boston could get as much as 14 inches.

The blast of winter weather and accompanying plunging temperatures has been linked to at least 17 deaths as far south as Texas.

