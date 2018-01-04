Gov. Edwards asks Public Service Commission to reduce utility rates

Gov. John Bel Edwards has asked the Louisiana Public Service Commission to reduce utility rates after Congress recently reduced the federal corporate income tax rate.

The Public Service Commission sets utility rates based on a number of factors, including federal income tax rates. The governor believes Louisiana utility rates could be reduced because the federal corporate income tax rates were reduced from 35% to 21% in the new tax law.

Edwards sent a letter to the state’s Public Service Commissioners on Wednesday asking them to review the “Tax Cut and Jobs Act” to find a way to pass some of the savings to Louisiana utility customers.

“Just today, Dominion Energy announced that it plans an average rate reduction of five percent for customers in South Carolina thanks in part to lower corporate taxes under the new federal tax law. We hope to hear similar news from Louisiana companies as they carefully review the impact of the federal tax legislation on their bottom lines,” Edwards wrote.

Public Service Commissioner Craig Greene told WAFB's Kevin Fry that the PSC already asked utility companies to review their rates in light of the tax rewrite back in December.

Click here to see the governor’s full letter to the Public Service Commissioners

