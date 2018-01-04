Mayor Broome, fire chiefs hold news conference on fire safety during cold weather

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome along with local fire chiefs, municipal mayors and representatives from the American Red Cross held a news conference Thursday to discuss fire safety amidst this week’s prolonged sub-freezing temperatures.

In the first four days of 2018, there have been 13 house fires in East Baton Rouge Parish so far, according to Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson, Curt Monte.

"This is alarming. We've already had six fire-related deaths in our parish so far this year," said Broome.

Fire chiefs from across the area joined Broome at the press conference, offering tips to residents, including to have a safety plan. They also urged residents to make sure they have working fire alarms and to not get comfortable in a false sense of security.

Zachary mayor, David Amrhein, addressed Wednesday night's fatal fire in which a mother and her two young daughters were killed.

State Fire Marshal Butch Browning also spoke at the conference, saying they've had 150 fires statewide. "The vast majority of those were investigated as an accidental fire with folks trying to wrestle with cold weather," said Browning.

South Louisiana has experienced prolonged periods below freezing temperatures every night since New Year’s Eve. The capital area will experience below freezing temperatures again on Thursday and Friday night, according to the WAFB First Alert Weather Team.

