FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold, Sunny Skies

There is warmer weather around the corner ... but for now, south Louisiana will have to endure one last hard freeze warning Thursday night.

YOUR QUICKCAST:

THURSDAY: Sunny skies, staying cold - light northerly winds; a high of 46°

THURSDAY NIGHT: Hard Freeze Warning - clear and cold, a low of 24°

FRIDAY: Cold morning - sunny January day; high of only 48°

FRIDAY NIGHT: Freeze Warning likely ("light" freeze); a low of 29°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny - a bit warmer, a high of 54°

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds; scattered afternoon showers - MILD - a high of 63°

MONDAY: Morning showers/isolated storms (60% coverage); a high of 62°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Officially at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport, our LOW temperature d ropped to 22° … we were at/below freezing from 8 p.m. to shortly before 9 a.m.

- Looks like one more night of a “HARD" Freeze warning - the National Weather Service has already issued the warning, going into effect at 7 p.m. and lasting through 10 a.m. … our LOW overnight expected to d rop to 24°

- While we’ll likely fall into the 20°s again overnight Friday/early Saturday, but we’re not anticipating such a "dramatic fall" … we should stay in the upper 20°s (not the lower 20°s); hence, we’re not looking at falling within the criteria of a “HARD" freeze - instead, the majority of neighborhoods will experience a light freeze!

- Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday but it certainly won’t help much with a warm-up … expect the mid 40°s Thursday; upper 40°s Friday (the "normal high" for early January is 62°)

- Good News: A "warming trend" is right around the corner … mid 50°s Saturday; low/mid 60°s Sunday and Monday - but the potential for wet weather returns to the forecast, especially during the latter part of the weekend

- A cold front will slide through Sunday - scattered showers will be on the rise for the late afternoon/evening - becoming more numerous overnight/early Monday, a few thunderstorms possible as well …

- The wet weather should move out rather quickly Monday afternoon - and then we’re looking at a dry forecast, and cool (but NOT cold) temperatures for the rest of next week!

COASTAL WATERS:

Coastal Waters: North winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 2 - 4 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: NW winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR JANUARY 5:

High Tide: None

Low Tide: 10:36 a.m. -0.5

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR JANUARY 4 … 85° (1946); 18° (2002)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR JANUARY 4 … 62°; 41°

SUNRISE: 7:02 a.m.

SUNSET: 5:17 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.