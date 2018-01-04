WANTED: Passenger shoots at driver while the vehicle is moving

The public is asked to be on the lookout for a man accused of shooting at the driver of the vehicle they were both riding in on Christmas Eve.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Johnny J. Simmons, 35, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Simmons is 6-foot-4 and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

According to investigators, he was the passenger in a car traveling on North 37th Street on Dec. 24, 2017 when he and the driver got into an argument.

Police said Simmons pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at the driver but missed and hit the side window. They added Simmons then jumped out of the car and ran away.

Simmons is facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon when he is caught.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

