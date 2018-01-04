LSU LB Arden Key entering the 2018 NFL Draft

Tiger linebacker Arden Key is leaving LSU to declare for the 2018 NFL Draft.

Key is projected to be a first round selection and possibly a top 10 draft pick.

The linebacker from Atlanta missed most of the 2017 spring and fall camp after shoulder surgery and was limited to eight games this year.

Midway through the year, Key did show flashes of his 2016 breakout season, finishing with 33 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and eight quarterback hurries.

Key leaves LSU with 130 total tackles, 21 sacks, four interceptions, four passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

He was named to the 2016 First Team All-SEC (AP), 2016 Second Team All-SEC (Coaches), 2015 Freshman All-America (ESPN.com, 247Sports) and the 2015 SEC All-Freshman Team (Coaches).

