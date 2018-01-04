24 Tigers chasing Super Bowl dream

LSU will be well represented in this year's NFL playoffs.

There are 24 Tigers fighting for a 2018 Super Bowl championship, 13 in the NFC and 11 in the AFC.

The Tennessee Titans are the only playoff team without an LSU player on the roster.

The Buffalo Bills have the highest number of Tigers on the team with four.

AFC:

Buffalo Bills: WR Malachi Dupre, SNP Reid Ferguson, CB Tre'Davious White, DT Kyle Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Leonard Fournette

Kansas City Chiefs: DT Bennie Logan, OG Dillon Gordon (Practice Squad), RB Spencer Ware (Injured Reserve)

New England Patriots: DE Ricky Jean Francois

Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Jerald Hawkins, RB Stevan Ridley

NFC:

Atlanta Falcons: LB Deion Jones, LB Duke Riley, RB Terrence Magee

Carolina Panthers: WR Russell Shepard, OL Trai Turner

Los Angeles Rams: DT Michael Brockers, OT Andrew Whitworth

New Orleans Saints: CB Delvin Breaux (Injured Reserve), WR Travin Dural (Practice Squad)

Minnesota Vikings: DE Tashawn Bower, DE Danielle Hunter

Philadelphia Eagles: P Donnie Jones, CB Jalen Mills

This weekend's playoff schedule:

Saturday:

3:35 p.m. Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

7:15 p.m. Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday:

12:05 p.m. Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars

3:40 p.m. Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

