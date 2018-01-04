24 Tigers chasing Super Bowl dream

LSU will be well represented in this year's NFL playoffs.
There are 24 Tigers fighting for a 2018 Super Bowl championship, 13 in the NFC and 11 in the AFC.
The Tennessee Titans are the only playoff team without an LSU player on the roster.
The Buffalo Bills have the highest number of Tigers on the team with four.
AFC:
Buffalo Bills: WR Malachi Dupre, SNP Reid Ferguson, CB Tre'Davious White, DT Kyle Williams
Jacksonville Jaguars: RB Leonard Fournette
Kansas City Chiefs: DT Bennie Logan, OG Dillon Gordon (Practice Squad), RB Spencer Ware (Injured Reserve)
New England Patriots: DE Ricky Jean Francois
Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Jerald Hawkins, RB Stevan Ridley
NFC:
Atlanta Falcons: LB Deion Jones, LB Duke Riley, RB Terrence Magee
Carolina Panthers: WR Russell Shepard, OL Trai Turner
Los Angeles Rams: DT Michael Brockers, OT Andrew Whitworth
New Orleans Saints: CB Delvin Breaux (Injured Reserve), WR Travin Dural (Practice Squad)
Minnesota Vikings: DE Tashawn Bower, DE Danielle Hunter
Philadelphia Eagles: P Donnie Jones, CB Jalen Mills
This weekend's playoff schedule:
Saturday:
3:35 p.m. Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
7:15 p.m. Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday:
12:05 p.m. Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars
3:40 p.m. Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
