Fireworks believed to be cause of mobile home fire

It is believed fireworks are to blame for a fire that destroyed a mobile home Wednesday evening.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Victoria Drive, which is off Airline Highway, around 6:45 p.m.

Curt Monte with BRFD said investigators think someone was shooting fireworks at the time of the fire.

He added the porch and under the mobile home burned.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family of four.

