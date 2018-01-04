2 apartments not being rented at complex catch fire, cause ruled arson

Investigators said two apartments at a complex in Baton Rouge caught fire Wednesday night.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it was contacted around 9:30 p.m. about a fire at Serenity Apartments of Baton Rouge on North Ardenwood Drive.

Curt Monte with BRFD said the cause was ruled arson. He added the two units that burned were not being rented and had no electricity.

According to Monte, firemen were able to quickly put out the fire.

There is a total of 10 units at the location.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to call fire investigators at 225-354-1419.

