Need motivation to exercise? Try the buddy system

Exercising with a buddy can give you both mental and fitness boosts.More >>
More than half the parents in the United States start feeding their babies solid foods before they're 6 months old -- the age now recommended by health experts, a new study indicates.More >>
Developers of a new patch hope to eliminate a big barrier in type 2 diabetes treatment -- painful finger-sticks and injections.More >>
As an Arctic front brings frigid temperatures to every region of the United States but the Southwest this week, a veterinarian stresses that your canine companion is also at risk in the extreme cold and snow.More >>
A specially prepared baby formula does not protect children with a genetically high risk for type 1 diabetes, according to new research.More >>
