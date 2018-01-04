Train derails in Pointe Coupee Parish, no injuries

No leaks or injuries have been reported due to the train derailment. (Source: Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office)

A train went off the tracks along LA 1 in Pointe Coupee Parish between New Roads and Morganza Thursday.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office reports 23 cars derailed. Officials say all of the cars were empty, except for one that was half full of isobutylene, which is a colorless gas used to make various fuel additives.

Deputies say no leaks have been reported at this time and there were no injuries. They added homes and businesses a mile in each direction of the derailment were evacuated as a precaution.

LA 1 was closed until early Friday morning.

