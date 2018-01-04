Train derails in Pointe Coupee Parish; LA 1 still closed in both directions

No leaks or injuries have been reported due to the train derailment. (Source: Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office)

A train went off the tracks along LA 1 in Pointe Coupee Parish between New Roads and Morganza Thursday.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office reports 23 cars have derailed. Officials say all of the cars were empty, except for one that was half full of isobutylene, which is a colorless gas used to make various fuel additives.

Deputies say no leaks have been reported at this time and there were no injuries. They added homes and businesses a mile in each direction of the derailment have been evacuated as a precaution.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reports LA 1 is closed in both directions between LA 420 and Airport Road in Pointe Coupee Parish. Drivers on LA 1 South should turn onto LA 420, then turn right onto Airport Road, and then get back onto LA 1. Drivers on LA 1 North should turn right onto Airport Road, then turn left onto LA 420, and then get back onto LA 1.

A spokesperson with Louisiana State Police says they expect LA 1 to reopen sometime Thursday night, but that it's a long process to bring in the appropriate equipment to right the derailed cars.

Pointe Coupee Parish officials offered the following update around 8 p.m. Thursday night:

Louisiana State Police, the Department of Environmental Quality, as well as other area fire departments and law enforcement are still assessing the scene.

