Report: LSU staves off pursuit of Dave Aranda by Texas A&M with huge contract offer

The same news outlet that broke the Jimbo Fisher leaves Florida State for Texas A&M story, the Houston Chronicle, said Wednesday it expected Texas A&M's second bid to hire away defensive coordinator Dave Aranda from LSU to be successful, but an LSU spokesman confirmed a counter offer from LSU will keep Aranda in Baton Rouge.
The reported 4-year, $10-million deal makes Aranda college football's highest paid assistant and keeps him with Ed Orgeron, who was already getting ready to replace offensive coordinator Matt Canada because of season-long personality conflicts.
Losing both coordinators would have meant a major overhaul just one season into Orgeron's permanent tenure.
