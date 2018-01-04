Crash during police chase of stolen vehicle sends 1 suspect to hospital

It is believed fireworks are to blame for a fire that destroyed a mobile home Wednesday evening.More >>
A train went off the tracks along LA 1 north of New Roads, officials said. The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office reported 13 cars have derailed, but it is unknown what they were carrying.More >>
The public is asked to be on the lookout for a man accused of shooting at the driver of the vehicle they were both riding in on Christmas Eve.More >>
Boil advisories currently in effect.More >>
Authorities with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office say the body believed to be of missing 19-year-old Peter Pedeaux has been found near the Blood River Road area, west of Springfield.More >>
The family is filing a notice of claim against the Department of Education following the incident.More >>
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.More >>
The 70-year-old deputy, who had served the department for half his life, was taken off life support Tuesday.More >>
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.More >>
A contractor found a major failure in the family’s vacation cabin’s heating system, officials say.More >>
The suspect was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the crime.More >>
Police are searching for the teenager and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Waffle House employee.More >>
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.More >>
The bomb cyclone is whipping shores from North Carolina to the northern tip of Maine with blizzard conditions.More >>
