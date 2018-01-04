Crash during police chase of stolen vehicle sends 1 suspect to hospital

O'Neal Lane at I-12 West Exit Ramp (Source: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development)

A crash during a police chase sent one person to the hospital early Thursday morning, according to investigators.

Louisiana State Police reported the crash happened on the exit ramp from I-12 West to O’Neal Lane.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a stolen vehicle with two people inside was spotted and deputies began a pursuit.

Deputies said one suspect ran after the crash, but was caught. They added the other suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Troopers said the suspect was in serious condition.

Deputies have not released the names of the suspects.

The exit ramp and part of O'Neal Lane were closed for more than an hour. All lanes were reopened around 6:15 a.m.

Louisiana State Police will investigate the crash, while the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office will investigate the chase.

Both investigations are ongoing.

