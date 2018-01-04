Check your Powerball tickets - 3 sold in La. worth thousands of dollars

Check your Powerball tickets - 3 sold in La. worth thousands of - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

By Josh Auzenne, Digital
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Although no one matched all of the Powerball numbers to claim the jackpot, three tickets sold in Louisiana matched four of the numbers and the Powerball, according to lottery officials.

The Louisiana Lottery reported one of the tickets is worth $150,000 because of the Power Play.

Officials said the other two tickets are worth $50,000 each. They did not say where in the state those two tickets were sold.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing are 2, 18, 37, 39, and 42 and the Powerball is 12. The jackpot will be $550 million for Saturday’s drawing.

