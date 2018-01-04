Check your Powerball tickets - 3 sold in La. worth thousands of dollars

Although no one matched all of the Powerball numbers to claim the jackpot, three tickets sold in Louisiana matched four of the numbers and the Powerball, according to lottery officials.

The Louisiana Lottery reported one of the tickets is worth $150,000 because of the Power Play.

BIG WINNER ALERT! A $150K winning #Powerball ticket for last night's drawing sold at Circle K Store #2723988 on Avenue G in Kentwood! The ticket matched 4/5 white ball numbers, the Powerball AND had Power Play included! Check your tickets! DETAILS: https://t.co/iXvjVNmHdu pic.twitter.com/62dVOJPWnn — Louisiana Lottery (@LALottery) January 4, 2018

Officials said the other two tickets are worth $50,000 each. They did not say where in the state those two tickets were sold.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing are 2, 18, 37, 39, and 42 and the Powerball is 12. The jackpot will be $550 million for Saturday’s drawing.

