Extenstion on REAL ID deadline granted

If you are getting on a plane this year, there is an important deadline you need to know about.

Starting October 11, your regular driver's license will not get you past security.

Travelers will have to have a REAL ID or current passport for international and domestic flights. You can get a REAL ID at the OMV right now.

All you need is your birth certificate, a social security card, and two utility bills.

Louisiana requested an extension for the deadline, which was approved. The original deadline was set for January 22.

