Family identifies mother, 2 children found dead after Zachary trailer fire

This is what was left of a trailer that caught fire. Three people were found dead inside. (Source: WAFB)

A mobile home fire claimed the lives of a family of three late Wednesday night, but investigators are still trying to figure out how it started.

A close family member identified the woman as Dana Lieblong, 30. Her two children, Michaela Pribbernow, 8, and Mallorie Maglone, 11 months, also perished.

The Zachary Fire Department confirmed that the fire happened at the trailer located on LA 19 near Rush Avenue. Fire Chief Danny Kimble said his department received the call just after 11 p.m.

According to Kimble, when firefighters got to the scene, the home was already fully engulfed in flames. Firemen found the bodies inside once the flames were out.

"Along with Zachary arson task force, we have Baton Rouge arson and we have State Fire Marshal's Office helping us with this fire," Kimble said.

This is the third deadly fire this week in 2018. A total of six people have died in those fires.

Deputies with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal are expected to be out at the scene for several hours.

The temperature was 27 degrees Wednesday night, but it is not yet known if a heating element was a factor in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.