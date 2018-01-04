3 found dead in Zachary trailer fire

This is what was left of a trailer that caught fire. Three people were found dead inside. (Source: WAFB)

The Zachary Fire Department confirmed three people died in a fire late Wednesday night.

The trailer home is located on LA 19 near Rush Avenue. Fire Chief Danny Kimble said his department received the call just after 11 p.m.

According to Kimble, when firefighters got to the scene, the home was already fully engulfed in flames. He added firemen found the bodies of three people inside once the flames were out.

"Along with Zachary arson task force, we have Baton Rouge arson and we have State Fire Marshal's Office helping us with this fire," Kimble said.

The names and ages of the victims have not been officially released, but neighbors said a mother and her two children lived in the trailer.

This is the third deadly fire this week in 2018. A total of six people have died in those fires.

Deputies with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal are expected to be out at the scene for several hours.

The temperature was 27 degrees Wednesday night, but it is not yet known if a heating element was a factor in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

