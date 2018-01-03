Body of missing teen found in Springfield; family releases statement

UPDATE 1/4/2018:

The body of a missing teen was found Thursday morning.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard confirmed the body of missing teen, Peter Pedeaux, 19, was found by volunteers around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Blood River Road and Perrin Ferry Roads in Springfield.

The family confirmed their loved one's body had been found by releasing the following statement Thursday:

We would like to thank everyone who helped search for Peter and we are so moved by the actions, love and support we received. There were people from all around who came to help us and for that we are grateful. It's important to know that Peter was close to his family and that he loved God and genuinely loved people. He was so kind, sweet, and had the heart of a missionary. This is not the outcome we were praying for but know Peter is now wrapped in the arms of our loving Father for eternity. Even though we are currently experiencing painful sorrow, we now anxiously anticipate the day we are reunited.

The family also asked for privacy during this time of grieving.

Pedeaux was last seen on New Year's Eve with friends and was supposed to go fishing in the area. Ard added investigators do not suspect foul play at this time. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The case remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL 1/3/2018:

The search for a missing 19-year-old in Livingston Parish is growing more dire. On Wednesday, dozens of volunteers and law enforcement officials gathered off Blood River Road near Springfield to continue combing the swampy area for Peter Pedeaux.

A Facebook post by Pedeaux’s family says the latest search turned up no sign of the teenager, but they will go out again Thursday.

Pedeaux was last seen with friends on December 31 on Blood River Road in the Springfield area. LPSO spokesperson, Lori Steele, says deputies are investigating all possible leads and are currently working with first responders and volunteers to search the area near Blood River Road for Pedeaux.

Pedeaux is described as 5' 9” tall, weighing 145 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Volunteers are hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst. Those familiar with the terrain say it is unforgiving and difficult to navigate. "It's pretty rough. A lot of thick palmettos and vines and deep water and salt briers. It's hard, thick terrain, hard to see, hard to trail. It's pretty tough," said search and rescue volunteer, David Richardson.

Before crews left, Pedeaux’s family offered an emotional thanks for those who showed up to help, and a heartbreaking plea to everyone.

“If anybody's out there and you know anything to please just contact me or my husband and police. We just want him to come home,” said Pedeaux’s mother Betty Pedeaux.

