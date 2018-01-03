Crews respond to fire at Southern Auto Imports on Airline Hwy - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Crews respond to fire at Southern Auto Imports on Airline Hwy

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
and WAFB Staff
Fire at Southern Auto Imports on Airline Highway (Source: WAFB) Fire at Southern Auto Imports on Airline Highway (Source: WAFB)
Fire reported at Southern Auto Imports on Airline Highway (Source: Google Maps) Fire reported at Southern Auto Imports on Airline Highway (Source: Google Maps)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Crews were called out to a fire at a business Wednesday evening.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened at Southern Auto Imports on Airline Highway around 7:45 p.m.

Curt Monte with BRFD said the fire was under control before 8:15 p.m. He added the back left corner of the building suffered the most damage and firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond that area.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

