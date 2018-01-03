Crews respond to fire at Southern Auto Imports on Airline Hwy

Crews were called out to a fire at a business Wednesday evening.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened at Southern Auto Imports on Airline Highway around 7:45 p.m.

Curt Monte with BRFD said the fire was under control before 8:15 p.m. He added the back left corner of the building suffered the most damage and firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond that area.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.