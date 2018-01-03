Crews respond to commercial building fire at Southern Auto Imports on Airline Hwy.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a commercial building fire on Airline Highway Wednesday night.

The call went out around 8 p.m. for a fire at Southern Auto Imports, located in the 8200 block of Airline Highway near Harry Drive. According to a spokesman with BRFD, the fire was put under control in about 20 to 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

