Crews respond to commercial building fire at Southern Auto Imports on Airline Hwy.

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a commercial building fire on Airline Highway Wednesday night.

The call went out around 8 p.m. for a fire at Southern Auto Imports, located in the 8200 block of Airline Highway near Harry Drive. According to a spokesman with BRFD, the fire was put under control in about 20 to 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

