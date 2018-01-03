Couple arrested in cook's death at fried chicken restaurant

Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weatherMore >>
Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weatherMore >>
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranMore >>
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranMore >>
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranMore >>
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranMore >>
New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowdsMore >>
New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowdsMore >>
The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuanaMore >>
The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuanaMore >>
Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety pushMore >>
Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety pushMore >>
Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabisMore >>
Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabisMore >>
Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last yearMore >>
Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last yearMore >>
Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight securityMore >>
Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight securityMore >>
The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.More >>
The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.More >>