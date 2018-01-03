Prenatal vitamins tied to lower autism risk in kids, study finds

Stem cell transplants could offer new hope for people with a severe form of scleroderma -- a debilitating and deadly condition that affects the immune system, a new study suggests.More >>
Taking folic acid and multivitamins during pregnancy could reduce your child's risk of autism, a new study suggests.More >>
Prepregnancy weights continue to rise in the United States, with less than half of women at a healthy size before conception, U.S. health officials report.More >>
Exercising with a buddy can give you both mental and fitness boosts.More >>
Developers of a new patch hope to eliminate a big barrier in type 2 diabetes treatment -- painful finger-sticks and injections.More >>
Taking folic acid and multivitamins during pregnancy could reduce your child's risk of autism, a new study suggests.More >>
More than half the parents in the United States start feeding their babies solid foods before they're 6 months old -- the age now recommended by health experts, a new study indicates.More >>
A specially prepared baby formula does not protect children with a genetically high risk for type 1 diabetes, according to new research.More >>
Preschoolers with asthma may have worse symptoms if they're overweight.More >>
In a world full of digitally charged teens, it would be unlikely to expect parents to cut their children off from smartphone use completely.More >>
