Residents get creative to combat the freezing cold

Some turn to "hot yoga" to get away from the cold (Source: WAFB)

Some turn to "hot yoga" to get away from the cold (Source: WAFB)

You start the day with bone-chilling temperatures. So how do you warm up? We set out to see how people were coping with the cold.

“It's hot. It is hot,” said Tatiana Matlass. Eighty-seven degrees to be exact, a welcome relief when it's barely above 30 degrees outside.

Matlass, like the rest of us, has been cooped up for the last few days avoiding the cold. “It's been tough. You're outside, and you're all huddled up because you are so cold. Then you come here and just kind of let it all out, stretch out and release all that tension,” she said.

Yoga Rouge's hot yoga class is her release, but sweating like this is not for everybody.

Across town, things are a little more playful. “We just try not to get cabin fever, especially with him being out of school. You have to find activities for him to be involved in,” said Melyssa Lane.

Kids and parents crowded Area 51 Trampoline Park to burn off all that pent-up energy. “This is a warm place for us moms to get together and relax, and catch up while the kids are having a good time jumping around,” said Julie Trosclair.

“It's so incredibly cold outside and he doesn't want to leave the house, or the sofa for that matter. He gets to run around with some energy,” said Lane.

Kids are getting one last play date before school starts Thursday, and then all this energy will be the teacher's problem.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.