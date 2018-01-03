Capital One still unsure when customers will get money back

Capital One still does not have an exact timeframe for when customers who had their accounts drained by a bank mistake will get their money back.

One customer says she was told by a Capital One banking representative by phone that they hoped to have all money refunded to customers by Thursday morning. However, a media spokesperson for the bank late Wednesday afternoon declined to comment on a specific timeframe for credits to be issued.

Users of Capital One debit cards around the country reported having some of their charges withdrawn from their accounts at least twice. In some cases, the same charge was withdrawn three times.



For example, one man made a $19.88 debit card charge at his neighborhood grocery store. That charge was posted twice to his account. Others had charges amounting to hundreds of dollars that were taken out of their accounts at least twice.



Many customers posted on social media saying that the mistake caused their accounts to go into a negative balance, leaving them unable to access their money. Capital One posted a tweet telling customers to “rest assured our support teams are engaged and working towards a fix” and promised that all balances would be corrected as soon as possible.

We apologize that some Customers are seeing duplicate debit card transactions & experiencing long phone hold times. All hands are on deck working on a fix & Customers won't be responsible for any fees due to this issue. For updates, login online or via the mobile app. — Capital One (@AskCapitalOne) January 3, 2018

