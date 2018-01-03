Woman dead after apartment fire on Governor Drive

Crews with the St. George Fire Department responded to a deadly apartment fire Wednesday night on Governor Drive.

The call went out just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3 for a downstairs apartment in a 4-unit building in the 8300 block of Governor Drive. Firefighters found an unconscious female inside the apartment. EMS workers performed CPR on the woman, who did not survive.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

I’m told the middle-aged woman who was pulled from this apartment has died. Neighbors say was a very nice person who’d been living here for 17 years. Cause of the fire under investigation @WAFB pic.twitter.com/NieuMZwdSZ — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) January 4, 2018

