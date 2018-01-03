Coroner identifies woman who died in apartment fire on Governor Drive

Injuries reported in association with fire on Governor Drive (Source: WAFB)

Crews with the St. George Fire Department responded to a deadly apartment fire Wednesday night on Governor Drive.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner identified the victim as Angela Crochet, 45.

The call went out just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3 for a downstairs apartment in a 4-unit building in the 8300 block of Governor Drive. Firefighters found Crochet unconscious inside the apartment. EMS workers performed CPR on Crochet, who did not survive.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

I’m told the middle-aged woman who was pulled from this apartment has died. Neighbors say was a very nice person who’d been living here for 17 years. Cause of the fire under investigation @WAFB pic.twitter.com/NieuMZwdSZ — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) January 4, 2018

