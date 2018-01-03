Coroner identifies woman who died in apartment fire on Governor - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Coroner identifies woman who died in apartment fire on Governor Drive

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Crews with the St. George Fire Department responded to a deadly apartment fire Wednesday night on Governor Drive.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner identified the victim as Angela Crochet, 45.

The call went out just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3 for a downstairs apartment in a 4-unit building in the 8300 block of Governor Drive. Firefighters found Crochet unconscious inside the apartment. EMS workers performed CPR on Crochet, who did not survive.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

