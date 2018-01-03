Mayor Broome announces hire of two new additions to administration

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is announcing the hire of two new additions to her administration.

Veneeth Iyengar has been hired as the new Assistant Chief Administrative Officer and Rachel Haney has been hired at the new Chief Communications Officer.

"I am excited to announce that Veneeth and Rachel are joining the administration as we begin the new year. I am confident that their diverse skill sets will complement our strong team and deliver bold, new ideas to advance the mission of my administration," said Broome.

Iyengar has worked in economic development, transportation, and healthcare. He earned a bachelor's degree of science and economics from Perdue University in 2001 and also served in the United State Peace Corps just after 9/11. He was stationed in the Philippines, where he handled economic development issues. Iyengar earned the Franklin Williams Award for outstanding achievement in the Peace Corps.

Iyengar is the son of Indian immigrants who came to Baton Rouge in 1979. He attended Baton Rouge area schools from kindergarten to 12th grade, attending McKinley Middle Magnet and Baton Rouge Magnet High School. After earning his master's degree in finance from Johns Hopkins University, Iyengar worked for the Honorable Robert Mosbacher Jr., former CEO of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, in Washington, D.C.

"The greatest resource Baton Rouge has to chart a path into the 21st century is its people. This opportunity is a chance to honor my commitment to public service by investing in the growth and potential of our human capital through diverse and inclusive policies. The chance to serve my hometown has been a lifelong dream and I am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and delivering results," said Iyengar.

Haney, a native of Baton Rouge, will manage a comprehensive and proactive communication strategy for the city. She attended St. Joseph's Academy and Louisiana State University's Manship School, where she earned a bachelor of arts in mass communication with an emphasis in public relations. Previously, Haney worked for Robin & Associates, a government relations firm specializing in healthcare, infrastructure, and public utilities.

Haney also directed public relations and social media for the National WWII Museum in New Orleans. She also handled media relations for Greater New Orleans, Inc., the George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts, and the Let's Be Totally Clear Campaign for Tobacco Free Living in Louisiana.

"I am honored to join the Broome administration to help develop a communications strategy focused on clearly conveying our mission to all residents of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish. I look forward to applying my experience in the private sector to an administration dedicated to building a brighter future for my hometown," said Haney.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.