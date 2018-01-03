Southern University closed until Thursday due to utility work - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Southern University closed until Thursday due to utility work

Southern University (Source: WAFB) Southern University (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Southern University announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that the university "including the SU Law Center and Ag Center, will close immediately due to utility work in progress."

Normal operations at the university will resume on Thursday.

Powered by Frankly