Man found dead in partially submerged Jeep was missing person out of Maringouin

By Monica Craig Champagne, Special Projects Producer
By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A body was discovered inside a car that was partially submerged in a creek off Spanish Town Road in Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Spanish Town Road around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3. Detectives found a dead male in the front passenger seat of a 2016 Jeep Compass that was partially submerged in a creek.

The man has been identified as Emeka Uba, 42, of Maringouin. Uba was recently reported missing from Maringouin.

Officials say there were no obvious signs of trauma on the man's body, but the details surrounding his death remain unclear.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Violent Crime Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

