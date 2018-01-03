Google discovers 'serious' flaws in Intel and other chips

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Security researchers at Google say they've discovered serious security flaws affecting computer processors built by Intel and other chipmakers.
Google's Project Zero team said Wednesday that the flaw could allow bad actors to gather passwords and other sensitive data from a system's memory.
The tech company disclosed the vulnerability not long after Intel said it's working to patch it. Intel says the average computer user won't experience significant slowdowns as it's fixed.
Both Intel and Google said they were planning to disclose the issue next week when fixes will be available. Tech companies typically withhold details about security problems until fixes are available so that hackers wouldn't have a roadmap to exploit the flaws. But in this case, Intel was forced to disclose the problem Wednesday after British technology site The Register reported it, causing Intel's stock to fall.
Google says it also affects other processors and the devices and operating systems running them.
Although Intel cited rival AMD as among the companies it's working with to address the problem, AMD said in a statement that it believes its chips are safe because they use different designs.
Intel's stock fell 3.4 percent on Wednesday to close at $45.26, while AMD gained 5.2 percent to close at $11.55.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man told a judge Wednesday he would not fight efforts to send him to Wichita.More >>
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man told a judge Wednesday he would not fight efforts to send him to Wichita.More >>
Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weatherMore >>
Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weatherMore >>
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranMore >>
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranMore >>
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranMore >>
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranMore >>
New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowdsMore >>
New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowdsMore >>
The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuanaMore >>
The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuanaMore >>
Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety pushMore >>
Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety pushMore >>
Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabisMore >>
Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabisMore >>
Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last yearMore >>
Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last yearMore >>
Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight securityMore >>
Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight securityMore >>
The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.More >>
The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.More >>