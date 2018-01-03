At least two more days of hard freezes expected

It did not get as cold Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning as we expected, but the freeze durations were still on the order of 8 to 10 hours for much of the WAFB region.

The additive effects of multiple days with extended freezes is really beginning to take its toll in the region, as evidenced by the number of house fires, as well as the widespread drop in water pressure for many communities. Tuesday night reinforced our oft-stated position that temperatures do not have to get down into the low 20s to have dire impacts.

RELATED: Boil water advisories currently in effect

Sunshine warmed most WAFB neighborhoods into the 40s during the day Wednesday, but we are anticipating yet another hard freeze Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The current First Alert Forecast calls for a low on Thursday morning in the low 20s for metro Baton Rouge, with freeze durations on the order of 12 to 15 hours for much of the northern half of the WAFB area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a hard freeze warning that goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday and is in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday for most of the WAFB viewing area. A freeze warning will be in effect Wednesday night and Thursday morning for the coastal parishes.

Sunshine on Thursday should get temperatures into the mid and upper 40s for the afternoon. Unfortunately, we are anticipating another hard freeze Thursday night into Friday morning. Expect lows to dip into the low to mid 20s for Friday morning with freeze durations once again on the order of 10 hours or more for areas along and north of the I-10/12 corridor.

Fair skies for Friday afternoon should get temperatures into the upper 40s to near 50° for the Red Stick region.

The current First Alert Forecast includes one more freeze for Saturday morning, although lows should bottom out in the upper 20s for metro Baton Rouge, missing the hard freeze criteria. Expect fair skies on Saturday with highs in the low 50s.

By this week’s end, that will be six straight overnight/morning spells with freezing temperatures, including four of those with prolonged hard freezes. While that is certainly not a record for Baton Rouge, it's arguably the coldest spell we’ve seen in the Red Stick in more than half a dozen years.

Sunday gets even warmer, with a morning start around 40° and an afternoon high in the low to mid 60s. However, a cold front advancing from the northwest will mean scattered showers for Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Set rain chances for the latter half of the day at about 40 percent.

The front’s full impact arrives on Monday with rain likely for the entire viewing area. Plan for a mild Monday with a low in the mid 50s and the high in the low 60s, but have the rain gear ready. Set rain chances at 70 to 80 percent for the day.

The front clears the region and delivers a good looking Tuesday and Wednesday. What’s more, while it will be a little cooler behind Monday’s front, we will not endure another blast of arctic air. In fact, we are currently forecasting highs around 60° for both Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, near the norm for this time of year.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.