Baton Rouge distillery hosting launch party for seasonal batch of rum

Baton Rouge-based Cane Land Distilling Company will be hosting a launch party for its seasonal batch of rum known as Rhum Agricole.

Rhum Agricole is produced once a year at the optimal cane harvest time, using fresh-pressed cane juice from Alma Plantation and Sugar Mill. Cane Land describes the Agricole style of rum as one that “showcases south Louisiana’s rich terroir.”

The launch party is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, January 5 at the Cane Land Distilling Company, located at 760 St. Phillips St. in downtown Baton Rouge. Head Distiller Jonny Ver Planck will be hosting a question and answer session alongside a special menu of Agricole cocktails.

