Boil water advisories currently in effect

Boil advisories are currently in effect for the following locations:

Colyell Community Water Company (includes residents on Highway 42 and side roads off of Highway 42 in Livingston) - Issued January 3

Residents under an advisory should boil their water before drinking it, cooking, making ice, or brushing their teeth. Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The minute starts once the water has reached a full, rolling boil.

The flat taste of the water can be removed by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of boiled water.

Advisories will be removed from this list once they are lifted by officials, which is typically after water samples have been tested by the Louisiana Department of Health.

