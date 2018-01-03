Boil water advisories currently in effect

Boil advisories are currently in effect for the following locations:

Town of Livingston - Issued January 1

French Settlement Water Company (includes customers in Maurepas, Gunboat Island, and Bear Island) - Issued January 1

Tangipahoa Parish (includes French Settlement Water Company customers in Hammond, Tickfaw, and Independence) - Issued January 2

West Baton Rouge Parish (for residents south of the Intracoastal Canal who are experiencing low pressure) - Issued January 3

Franklin (for Franklin Water System customers) - Issued January 3

Donaldsonville - Issued January 3. As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, partial water service has been restored to 80 percent of customers, including critical areas such as Prevost Hospital, Chateau DeVille Rehab and Retirement Center, and DaVita Dialysis Center. Free drinking water will be provided to residents until 8 p.m. Residents should bring their own containers to 725 Church St. in Donaldsonville to get water.

Colyell Community Water Company (includes residents on Highway 42 and side roads off of Highway 42 in Livingston) - Issued January 3

Iberville Parish (includes customers of Iberville Parish Water District 3) - Issued January 3

Residents under an advisory should boil their water before drinking it, cooking, making ice, or brushing their teeth. Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The minute starts once the water has reached a full, rolling boil.

The flat taste of the water can be removed by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of boiled water.

Advisories will be removed from this list once they are lifted by officials, which is typically after water samples have been tested by the Louisiana Department of Health.

