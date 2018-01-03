Firefighters: Burned out truck causes house fire

The house on was vacant at the time and there are no reported injuries, authorities say. (Source: WAFB)

Fire crews in Baton Rouge battled to put out a house fire after it was reportedly started by a truck that was on fire nearby. (Source: WAFB)

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire shortly on Central Road around noon on Wednesday.

According to BRFD officials after an initial investigation, the fire was started by a nearby truck that was also on fire. The house was vacant at the time and there are no reported injuries, authorities say.

BRFD says although investigators believe this is how the fire was started, the official cause is still undetermined.

